Sultan Al Neyadi will become the first Arab astronaut to spend six months on the International Space Station. The Emirati will be part of a mission that will commence in 2023.

Congratulations are pouring in from the highest quarters for the astronaut, with the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, leading the tributes.

“This historic milestone builds on the strong foundations of the UAE’s burgeoning space programme,” he tweeted.

