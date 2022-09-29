The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM has issued a yellow alert for fog and warned of low horizontal visibility.

There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming over the eastern parts of the country. These may extend over some internal areas by afternoon.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high temperature of 36°C, and lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist forming over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

