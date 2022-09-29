With the UAE ushering in the fall season after the end of its summer last weekend, temperatures have started cooling down. The lowest temperature recorded on Thursday, September 29, was 19.1°C on the Mebreh mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.

The mercury dipped to the cool temperature at 6.30am.

That’s not all: the authority has predicted three days of rains starting today. According to the NCM’s forecast, rainy convective clouds will form in the eastern areas and “extend over some internal areas by afternoon”.

Here is the official weather forecast for the next five days:

This month has seen the relative humidity increase slightly as compared to August. As a result, foggy conditions prevailed over the past few days.

According to astronomers, temperatures during the fall season will range between 40°C and 20°C, while in the desert, the mercury will dip to below 20°C.

Currently, days and nights are of equal length. As the season progresses and the country transitions into winter, nights will become longer, and days shorter.

The Suhail star rose at dawn on August 24, marking an end to the sweltering summer heat. It signalled the UAE’s transition to the fall season.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

