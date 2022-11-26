UAE - The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 33ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 13ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).