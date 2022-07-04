PHOTO
The day will be fair and partly cloudy in general.
It will be humid by night and tomorrow morning.
Temperatures will reach 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
There is a possibility of the formation of some convective clouds which might be associated with rain today evening.
Light to moderate northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times during the day, with a speed of 10-25 reaching 35 km/hr.
Conditions will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
