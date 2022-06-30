The United Arab Emirates today sent a plane carrying 52 tonnes of food supplies to support over 90,000 Ukrainian refugees in the Republic of Bulgaria, as part of the continuous relief support from the UAE to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian repercussions faced by the Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries.

The aid comes in response to the talks held by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodora Genchovska, on the prospects of enhancing relations between the two nations and efforts made by the UAE to provide relief aid to Ukrainian refugees.

In this regard, Sultan Al Kaitoob, UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to contributing to the humanitarian relief and necessary support and assistance provided to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring nations, in line with the UAE wise leadership's belief in humanitarian solidarity with the peoples of the world, and standing by them in overcoming their humanitarian crises.