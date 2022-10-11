SAINT PETERSBURG - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, affirmed the UAE's endeavour to contribute to strengthening the foundations of global peace and stability to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions to crises.

This came during the reception hosted in Saint Petersburg by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, where they reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern during discussions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of continuing to make unremitting efforts to find political solutions to crises and tensions, stressing the need for dialogue between all parties. Furthermore, His Highness underscored the UAE's policy in support of peace and stability on the regional and international arenas, and called for the need to continue serious consultations to resolve the Ukraine crisis through dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy to reach a political settlement in order to achieve global peace and security.