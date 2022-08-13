UAE - The National Centre of Meteorology has said today that light to moderate winds will blow dust. This has caused low visibility on roads, proving to be a hindrance to motorists.

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution when driving.

The Abu Dhabi Police have asked those driving on roads to be careful as there is dust formation and low horizontal visibility.

Motorists have been asked to avoid using their phones and clicking photos to ensure the safety of all.

