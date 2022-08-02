UAE - Passenger transport services to Fujairah and Kalba has been restored after it was discontinued on July 28 due to incessant rain and flooding in several parts of the UAE.

Sharjah's Road and Transport Authority on Thursday had temporarily suspended passenger transport service to the eastern regions.

As the water receded and road transport was deemed safe, authorities announced that the passenger service to Fujairah and Kalba would be resumed by buses between cities via the 611 Sharjah-Fujairah-Kalba line.

However, service up to Khorfakkan via the 116 Sharjah-Fujairah-Khorfakkan line will remain suspended until further notice.

A key road in Fujairah was also reopened after it was closed for two days. The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the reopening of the Fujairah-Qidfa Ring Road.

The main road heading to the Al Quraiyyah area, which was closed at the same time as the former, remains closed on both directions.

Last week the UAE saw heavy rain and flooding in several regions, and the country witnessed record-breaking rainfall. In the Northern and Eastern emirates of the country, incessant rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded and properties damaged.

Fujairah has been one of the most impacted after receiving the highest amount of rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.

