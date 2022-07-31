Five Pakistani nationals have died in the floods that caused massive damage in the northern and eastern emirates of the UAE.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said five Pakistani nationals lost their lives in the floods and also extended heartfelt condolences to the UAE on the damages due to heavy rains and floods, resulting in the loss of precious lives.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the UAE,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

On Friday, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior said seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of recent floods in the country.

“We regret to inform you that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead due to the floods in the Emirates,” Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Ministry of Interior Federal Central Operations, said earlier.

Later, another Asian’s dead body was found after an extensive search.

The UAE recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years last week and deployed its army to support rescue efforts. Around 900 people were rescued after flash floods hit UAE’s Northern Emirates while over 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah on Thursday.

Following two days of incessant rains, Fujairah’s port station recorded 255.2mm of water, the highest in the UAE during the month of July. While the second highest was recorded in Masafi which was 209.7mm and the third highest was noted in Fujairah Airport with 187.9mm of rain.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai are in contact with the UAE Government and families of the affected Pakistani nationals. “The missions have been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to Pakistani nationals affected during the floods,” said the spokesperson.

After confirming one death on Saturday, Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said Pakistani missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are in touch with the authorities in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi to find out details of any other casualties of Pakistani nationals in the recent floods.

“Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, are coordinating with the police and other government bodies to ascertain more details,” Khan said.

