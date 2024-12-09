The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, and reiterates its commitment to the unity and integrity of the Syrian state, as well as to ensuring security and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on all Syrian parties to prioritise wisdom during this critical juncture in Syria's history, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations and ambitions of all segments of the Syrian population.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the need to safeguard the Syrian national state and its institutions, and to prevent any descent into chaos and instability.