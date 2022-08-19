The Sharjah Local and Crises Management Team (SLCMT) has come up with an extensive plan to prevent challenges during rain weather situation and ensure the highest standard of response to the emergency.

A top official at Sharjah Police said that the team has discussed plans that will ensure the highest standards of response speed and optimal handling of emergency situations.

The plan also aimed at upgrading the mechanisms of joint work between local and federal authorities and developing strategies.

On behalf of the team, the official expressed his appreciation for all the efforts of the response teams from all local and federal teams that worked to contain the recent weather situation and reach the stage of full recovery.

“These efforts reflect the effectiveness of the proactive measures taken on all levels, the readiness of the work teams and their role in enhancing security and protection and preserving lives and property,” he added

The official said that the plan had been put up based on reports by National Center of Meteorology, where they explained the measures that had been taken to warn about the recent weather situation and its impact on the emirate.

The team took precautionary and preventive measures in the affected areas in coordination with the concerned authorities, to reduce and mitigate the repercussions of the weather situation.

He explained that the team made corrections after reviewing the results of the efforts made by local and federal authorities and departments, statistics and indicators included in previous weather situations. These indicators have also reflected the complementarity of roles between response teams to deal with the emergency and coordinate and standardize dealing procedures according to the national system.

The plan also includes educational awareness in dealing with emergency cases and training for concerned teams to ensure the maximum level of readiness and readiness.

