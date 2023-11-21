The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the official calendar of public holidays for the next year. This applies for both government and private sectors.

In the UAE, a unified list for the public and private sectors ensures employees get equal number of days off.

According to a post shared by the government, the following is the full list of holidays for this year:

Nea Year's Day: January 1, 2024

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH

Arafat Day: Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH

Eid Al Adha: Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH

Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH

Prophet's Birthday: Rabi' Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH

UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024

As evident, some of the holidays mentioned in the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.

