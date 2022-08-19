ABU DHABI - Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF), said the foundation is continuing to implement its key overall objectives established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to provide people with decent lives without discrimination, as part of the efforts to promote the noble values the country believes in, including tolerance, peace and openness, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his speech on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day that falls on 19th August, 2022, Al Ameri stressed that the foundation has achieved significant progress in providing aid, through engaging in new programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable people, most notably in the areas of education and health, as well as at rescuing people during times of disasters and crises, and providing seasonal aid, such as Eid clothing, Ramadan Iftar and the "Zayed Hajj Programme".

The foundation is continuing to achieve its mission and is implementing its future strategic plan, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, to exert all possible efforts to promote humanitarian work around the world and highlight the foundation’s related efforts, he added.