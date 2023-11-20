Quickly establishing itself as a pivotal tourism industry platform in Qatar, the second edition of Qatar Travel Mart, opens its doors today at Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre (DECC). The exhibition welcomes attendees and visitors to tap into the top travel trends and growing sectors: Sports, MICE, Business, Cultural, Leisure, Luxury, Medical and Halal Tourism.

Aligned with its theme, ‘Discover Places, People, and Cultures,’ QTM 2023 offers a collaborative forum for industry professionals to enhance their knowledge, forge connections, celebrate excellence, and engage with international leaders and decision-makers in the travel and tourism sector.

Visitors to QTM 2023 have an exciting lineup of events to immerse themselves in including the QTM Conference. This three-day conference features a roster of experts and industry leaders who will share insights and best practices, supporting Qatar’s and the world’s tourism development and recovery efforts. Notable speakers include Prof. Muzaffer Uysal from University of Massachusettes, Tom Jenkins, CEO of European Tourism Association (ETOA), Chris Flynn, chairman & founder of World Tourism Association for Culture & Heritage (WTACH), Djibril Fofana, president counsellor, World Association for Hospitality & Tourism Education Training (AMFORHT), and many more.

Attendees can also experience Qatar Travel Mart’s Global Village, embarking on a captivating journey around the world from a single destination. 25 international embassies offer a delightful blend of education and entertainment, featuring mesmerising cultural performances and experiences.

The grand gala dinner of Qatar Travel Mart 2023, scheduled for November 21, will highlight exhibitors who have shown exceptional commitment to enhancing attendee experiences, championing accessibility, and creating conducive environments for productive business interactions. Awards will be presented in a range of categories, including Most Accessible Booth, Innovation Excellence Booth, Best Sustainability Champion Booth, Transport Excellence Booth, and Best Designed Stand (above and below 150 SQM). This event guarantees to be an unforgettable evening hosted at the luxurious Raffles Hotel in Doha.

During the final day of QTM 2023, exhibitors will be offered the unique opportunity to join the first-ever QTM Golf Day event, taking place at the prestigious Education City Golf Course in Doha. This event provides an outstanding platform for networking with fellow travel industry professionals in a relaxed and informal atmosphere, contributing to the cultivation of valuable professional relationships.

Qatar Travel Mart 2023 takes place 20-22 November 2023 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) and is open to the public from 10 am to 7 pm. For further information, visit www.qtmqatar.com or call +974 5514 1188.Event to open under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

