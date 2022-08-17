AMMAN — The Kingdom’s tourism revenues grew by 204.5 per cent during the first seven months of 2022, and reached about $2.87 billion compared with the same period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of tourists arriving to the Kingdom increased by 1,722,000 this year compared with last year, totalling 2.5 million in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

International outbound tourism expenditure reached $832 million in the first seven months of 2022, constituting an increase of 99.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2021, as a result of a 95 per cent increase in the number of Jordanian tourists travelling abroad, according to the latest data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

The CBJ data also showed a 123.3 per cent rise in tourism revenues in July, compared with the same month in 2021, amounting to a total of $673.3 million.

In July, the number of tourists arriving to the Kingdom increased by 326,400 compared with July of 2021, totalling 587,300 tourists.

International outbound tourism expenditure rose by 55.1 per cent in the month of July, reaching $213.5 million, due to a 52.9 per cent increase in the number of Jordanian tourists travelling abroad.

