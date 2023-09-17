The third planeload of supplies has taken off from the airport flying to Libya to relieve victims of the hurricane Daniel.

Supplies on board of the aircraft, provided by the Kuwait Society for Relief, include ten tons of various materials and medical accessories. The Kuwaiti air bridge for relieving the quake-afflicted people in Libya has been launched in line with instructions by the supreme political leadership and direct guidelines by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with close follow-up by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Other departments and a host of associations and charities are partaking in the humanitarian efforts to help the people affected with the ferocious hurricane that has devastated many houses and buildings particularly in Derna that has taken the brunt of the robust tremors.

Upon the aircraft take-off, the representative of the foreign ministry and the diplomatic attache, Saad Al-Nuwaif, affirmed in remarks to KUNA that the humanitarian bridge has been launched in line with guidelines of the state leaders.

Colonel Dr. Meshari Al-Fars, a member of the UN team for assessing catastrophes, said he was flying to Libya in response to a notification by the UN branch for emergency response indicating that he would join a UN team operating in Libya.

Yousef Al-Siddiqi, the represenative of the Kuwaiti Society for Relief, said that the departing plane boarded ten tons of supplies including materials needed for treating the injured.

The first Kuwaiti planeload of relief supplies was dispatched on September 13 and the second one two days ago.

