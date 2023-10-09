Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launched Monday a donations campaign, "Aid Palestine" aimed at supporting Palestinian people, and providing them with the necessary relief and medical provisions.

Society Chief of Board of Directors, Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer, stated to KUNA that the campaign, setting out to provide hospitals with the necessities to treat the wounded, is driven by KRCS's national and humanitarian sense of duty to the Palestinian cause.

The Society, indicated Al-Sayer, is working urgently and in coordination with its Palestinian counterpart to deliver the necessary aid as soon as possible, as it will also be undertaking many initiatives in cooperation with national societies and humanitarian organizations.

Moreover, Dr. Al-Sayer called on citizens and residents to donate through the Society's website, saying that the people of Kuwait are no strangers to humanitarian work.

Al-Sayer stated that international community and humanitarian organizations alike are responsible for supporting Palestinian people, especially considering the current tragic conditions caused by Israeli occupation's aggression.

