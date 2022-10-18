Theatre of Digital Art (TODA), the UAE’s first digital art theatre, is showcasing the classic story of love and friendship The Little Prince, running till January 31, 2023. Enjoy The Little Prince in a theatre-style setting, complete with comfortable cushion and beanbag seating. Expect a night of visual excellence, live music and digital performers in a special fusion of the past, present and future. Join the Little Prince on his journey across the universe as he meets many fascinating characters who help him find his way into the baffling world of grown-ups. Visitors can immerse themselves in a 360-degree production, majestically retelling the classic tale through a combination of modern technology and a live hologram performance.

Skaya Art Agency is presenting Faceless, an art exhibition by Anna Chekh at Oblong Contemporary Gallery till November 1. Chekh is originally from Ukraine and started this collection during the war to express herself, while using art as a way to create something bright and beautiful to escape into. The exhibition is a mix of acrylic on canvas and sculptures, each of which feature a shadow character, a faceless person whose desire is to experience everything by being in the thick of it whilst remaining the shadows. The exhibition is free to attend.

Social Distrikt is calling all musicians and aspiring performers to the stage! For those looking to showcase their music and win a cash prize, the Palm Jumeirah venue will be hosting Jam Night - Live Acoustic Sessions in collaboration with Cre8tive Entertainment, commencing today. The competition will be held for four weeks on Tuesdays. The first three weeks will award two winners per night, and the fourth week will see those six finalists battling for the title of Best Solo Artist at the ‘Big Winners Night’. Timings: 8pm-11pm. For reservations, call 052 515 8995

Set alongside the charming waterways of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, the vibrant and colourful restaurant, Tortuga, invites guests to add a little flair to their week with an unlimited selection of tacos every Tuesday. Make your way through a flavourful Mexican feast with a selection of expertly made street-style-tacos, freshly prepared by the talented Chef Jorge. The mouthwatering menu offers guests both a classic wheat flour tortilla or a gluten-free option with a variety of moreish fillings including Tacos de Lengua, Baja Style Fish Tacos, Beef Birria Tacos, Pulled Chicken Tacos and for plant-based lovers, the flavourful Skini Flacos Tacos are filled with grilled avocados. Every Tuesday from 7pm – 10pm at Dh100 per person and Dh180 per person inclusive of three selected beverages.

The Birdcage’s ladies night offering is available every Tuesday. Enjoy two delectable starters, offering exotic flavours from Asia and Latin America, and three expertly made beverages to sip on throughout the night. To keep the girls entertained, Broadway-inspired diva Larudche takes centre-stage with her high-octane vocal pop performances. Setting the vibe and atmosphere for the night, DJ Kroft will keep the beat alive until late with a mesmerising live set. Priced at Dh120, 7pm-11pm. For bookings, visit https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/thebirdcage

Infinity des Lumières newest digital immersive exhibition Raise Vibration is devoted to the profound works of Gaudi, Kandinsky, and Klee. The three distinct exhibitions are an artistic explosion that combines legendary masterpieces with the force of colourful abstractions and music, plunging visitors into a timeless journey of discovery that awakens the senses. The largest immersive museum in the GCC is located on level 2 of Dubai Mall opposite Galleries Lafayette, and is open from Monday to Thursday, between 10 am – 10 pm, and from Friday to Sunday between 10 am – 11 pm. To book tickets, visit https://www.infinitylumieres.com/tickets/

