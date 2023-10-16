The Qatar Stock Exchange closes marginally up despite 65% stocks in the red zone

The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Sunday opened the week with a rollercoaster ride as its key index finally settled six points higher despite 65% of the traded constituents extending losses to investors.The industrials, consumer goods and real estate sectors witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index was up 0.06% to 10,126.46 points.The domestic and Gulf funds were increasingly into net buying in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 5.19%.The Arab individuals were seen bullish in the main bourse, whose capitalisation however shrank QR0.78bn or 0.13% to QR596.56bn with microcap segments losing the most.The local retail investors’ weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main market, which however touched an intraday high of 10,165 points.The Islamic index outperformed the other indices in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Doha Bank) valued at QR0.09mn changed hands across 10 deals.However, the foreign institutions were seen bearish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The foreign individuals turned net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index was up 0.06% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.18%, while All Share Index was down 0.04% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The industrials sector index shot up 1.25%, consumer goods and services (0.64%) and realty (0.18%); while telecom declined 1.53%, transport (0.84%), banks and financial services (0.45%) and insurance (0.12%).Major movers in the main market included Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Industries Qatar, Zad Holding, Barwa and Woqod.Nevertheless, Qatari German Medical Devices, Ooredoo, Meeza, Ezdan, Milaha, Masraf Al Rayan, QNB, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat were among the losers in the main bourse. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.The domestic institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR18.91mn compared to QR4.39mn on October 12.The Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened considerably to QR12.6mn against QR2.88mn the previous trading day.The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR2.98mn compared with net sellers of QR8.7mn last Thursday.The local retail investors’ net profit booking decreased substantially to QR8.8mn against QR19.93mn on October 12.The Gulf individual investors’ net selling weakened markedly to QR0.53mn compared to QR8.8mn the previous day.However, the foreign institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR14.88mn against net buyers of QR28.08mn last Thursday.The foreign individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR10.02mn compared with net buyers of QR2.08mn on October 12.The Arab institutions were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.26mn against no major net exposure the previous trading day.Trade volumes in the main market declined 15% to 128.69mn shares, value by 23% to QR369.44mn and deals by 32% to 12,150.The venture market saw a 67% plunge in trade volumes to 0.29mn equities, 75% in value to QR0.42mn and 69% in transactions to 39.