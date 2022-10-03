Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) announced that it has produced more than 1 million tonnes of products recycled from waste materials collected in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2022.

This comes in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to promote sound waste management and recycling, and its aim to convert waste into environment-friendly products that contribute to the local economy, Tadweer said in a statement.

During the first half of 2022, the Center produced around 14,000 tonnes of fertilizer, including plant, animal, mixed, and poultry manure, resulting from recycling green and animal waste. This is in addition to producing more than 1 million tonnes of various sized gravel by recycling demolition and construction waste and producing around 26,000 tonnes of rubber products resulting from recycling tyres, all as part of the Center’s efforts to achieve sustainability.

Eng. Abdul Mohsin Al Katheeri, Director of Projects and Facilities at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), said: “Since its establishment, the Center has adopted a comprehensive approach to achieving environmental sustainability by developing an integrated plan for waste management and recycling. This commitment is supported by many programs and initiatives that aim to deal with all types of waste, reduce its amount, reuse it, and encourage the community and organizations to use recycled materials, while taking advantage of the capabilities and advantages that Abu Dhabi enjoys that make it a thriving hub for innovative sustainability solutions.”

“The Center will continue its efforts to enhance the integrated waste management system of the Emirate and adopt the best solutions and the latest technologies for waste management as part of our aim to convert waste into products that can be used in various sectors. This will empower us to realize the UAE’s ambitions to achieve a circular economy.” he added.

As part of its commitment to providing the best waste collection and transportation services in accordance with the highest international standards, Tadweer distributes containers and provides collection and transportation services for waste of various shapes and sizes throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This includes residential areas, commercial and industrial areas, roads and streets, parks, mosques, government departments, health and education centres, construction sites, government sanctioned slaughterhouses, public markets, farms, and estates, with the waste being transported to specialized facilities for processing and recycling.

The Center recycled products amounting to 23% of the total waste collected in the specialized facilities during the first half of 2022.

As part of the Center’s efforts to recycle and treat waste, recycled gravel was used in vital national projects such as road pavements, and different rubber products were used as safety floors and rubber tiles for sidewalks in several sectors, including the public sector, the sports sector, the education sector, and landscaping.

