KUWAIT-- Kuwait International Airport new T2 passengers terminal is seen as one of the country's mega developmental projects, said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday.

His Highness's aforementioned remark came during the Cabinet's weekly meeting at the premise of the new project earlier today, as Minister of Information and Culture Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi said, according to a Diwan statement, that His Highness the Premier; after inspecting the terminal's site, directed concerned government bodies to cooperate with the Ministry of Public Works in order to overcome all obstacles that might face execution of the project, as well as stressing the significance of speeding up work pace to meet the operation deadline.



In this vein, Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan displayed a visual presentation on latest developments in the project, pointing out the T2 is considered a modern and state-of-the-art "smart" project that would contribute to the civil aviation sector; one of the government's top priorities. Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also showed a visual presentation on the project. His Highness the Prime Minister commended the "team spirit" of all who are involved in the "qualitative leap" that is the project, said Al-Mutairi, who is also Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).