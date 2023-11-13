The Director General of the Al-Ujairi Scientific Center, Engineer Yousef Al-Ujairi, said there is cooperation with the Swiss network (meteoblue) concerned with weather sciences and weather conditions to monitor and follow the weather situation via satellites and carry out studies on the atmosphere of Kuwait and link it to the seasons.

He pointed out that “the center and the network have completed a study on the dust that visited Kuwait this year, and work is underway to link it with the amount of rain observed and explain the state of the connection between them in light of the efforts made to combat desertification and increase the size of agricultural cover, in addition to another study to measure the level of rain during the past years and then link it with the current season, reports Al-Rai daily.

Regarding the free Kuwaiti smart application that the center recently launched, Al-Ujairi said, “It is considered the first electronic application for astronomy, monitoring weather conditions, prayer times, services for the state of the sea, the moon, the sun, and other information in Kuwait and the Middle East,” noting that “the center has introduced new developmental steps to support astronomy.” And monitoring astronomical phenomena, weather conditions, and prayer times through the use of smart phone applications, whether via the (Apple or Android) system.”

He stated that “the application can be used in both Arabic and English and the aim is to provide data on astronomical phenomena and seasons to all segments of society, as it can provide calendar services to non-Arabic speakers.”

He explained, “It allows users to learn about prayer times and the remaining time, in addition to Kuwait’s mosques, their geographical locations, and the spatial proximity of users to them, in addition to providing services for viewing the Al-Ujairi calendar and what happened on this day, in addition to the state of the tide and sea from the north of Kuwait to its south, and knowing Official holiday dates.

He stated, “The application also shows information related to astronomy, the agricultural calendar, and planting and harvesting dates for vegetables and fruits in Kuwait. It provides calendar data and information for years to come, as users can search using it for seasons, Hijri dates, the calendar, events, and official holidays according to the electronic calendar it provides.”

