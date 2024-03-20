According to official data from the Real Estate Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, 228 new licenses were issued to practice the profession of land and real estate brokerage in Kuwait in 2023, bringing the total number of licensed brokers to approximately 1,594 by the end of December, reports Al-Anba daily. Additionally, 295 licenses were renewed, while 84 licenses were canceled during the same year.



The data revealed a surge in new licenses during the last quarter of the year, with October leading with 41 new licenses, followed by November and December. Renewals peaked in March and October, each with 33 licenses, and May with 29 licenses. Conversely, the last quarter also saw the highest number of license cancellations, with October recording 14 cancellations, followed by December and November. Regarding real estate evaluators, 21 new licenses were issued in 2023, totaling approximately 157 licensed evaluators by the end of December. The administration renewed 42 licenses, including 17 for individuals and 25 for companies, while 14 licenses were cancelled, 7 for individuals and 7 for companies.



The recommendations came as follows:

■ Proposing an integrated national strategy to develop competencies and build digital capabilities in the country to build qualified national cadres capable of keeping pace with future requirements.

■ Building an integrated environment that supports digital transformation by creating initiatives, and strategies, and formulating policies that aim to advance the wheel of innovation and creativity in all different fields in the country.

■ Introducing artificial intelligence technologies in all the various sectors of the state to ensure the advancement of the services provided by the state and facilitating access to them and implementing them at the highest level to enhance the knowledge economy.

■ Developing the capabilities of government leaders in the field of artificial intelligence and raising the skills of technological jobs.

■ Implementing many training programs and workshops in all government agencies on applied mechanisms for artificial intelligence, organizing an annual global summit and launching government accelerators for artificial intelligence.

■ Formulating national policies to acquire digital skills by integrating artificial intelligence into education policies and including it in all educational institutions to advance the educational process as a basic requirement to keep pace with the requirements of the times.

■ Encouraging private sector initiatives and increasing productivity in general, and investing energies and exploiting the available human and material resources and capabilities creatively and beneficially for the state.

■ Building local capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence in many local applications and providing a platform for participants to share their ideas and applications in this field.

■ Supporting research institutions specialized in data and artificial intelligence to lead innovation and spread societal awareness of the importance of artificial intelligence.

■ Ensuring information security and providing the necessary technical automatic control to build the integrated electronic technical structure for digital transformation.



The Government Readiness Index for Artificial Intelligence 2023 report showed a general improvement in Kuwait’s performance on most dimensions and Kuwait’s ranking in the Gulf on the human capital dimension within the dimensions of the technology sector capacity pillar for the year 2023 advanced. Its ranking in the Gulf remained stable on all dimensions of the data and infrastructure pillar of the index.



The report indicated significant progress in Kuwait’s values on the government and public services pillar and the technology sector pillar after the government and public services rose from 37.4 points in 2022 to 38.14 points in 2023, and the technology sector rose from 34.72 points in 2022 to 40.58 points. In 2023, data and infrastructure decreased relatively from 70.93 points in 2022 to 70.85 points in 2023

