PARLIAMENT Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam has expressed pride in Bahrain’s strong and deep-rooted strategic partnership with the UK.

He noted that the two kingdoms’ long-standing relations of co-operation and mutual understanding have been bolstered by His Majesty King Hamad and King Charles.

Mr Al Musallam made the statements yesterday while meeting a delegation from the diplomatic community from UK-based Oxford University, King’s College and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), who are on a visit to the kingdom.

The Speaker affirmed that, under His Majesty’s leadership and the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain is moving forward in its comprehensive development process.

He stressed that the democratic process, civilised practices as well as the values of coexistence, tolerance, peace, and stability are well-established national fundamentals in the kingdom.

Mr Al Musallam praised Bahrain’s diplomatic approach, which is based on moderation and balance, as well as strengthening relations with friendly countries, mutual respect, in addition to backing international peace and security efforts.