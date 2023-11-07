Senior political researcher in the Council of Ministers, Dr. Dana Al-Enezi, praised Kuwait’s constant work to strengthen Kuwaiti-Chinese relations and raise them to the level of strategic partnership, within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

This came in a statement by Dr. Al-Enezi, following her participation in the conference (The Global South Working Together to Promote Modernization) from October 25 to November 3, in Beijing, in response to the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party in cooperation with the Chinese Foreign Ministry, within the framework of enhancing cultural and intellectual exchange between the countries of the South.

According to the statement, Dr. Al-Enezi presented a working paper at the conference, entitled “Consolidating the global governance system by strengthening work mechanisms and collective interest,” in which she appreciated the great role played by Chinese President Xi Jinping in establishing a global governance system that would confront collective challenges and promote development, peace and justice in the world, based on his presentation of the issue of “building an international community with a shared future,” derived from Chinese history and culture based on development, peace, the spirit of coexistence, cultural communication, and the priority of development.

In the midst of the conference activities, Al-Enezi attended a two-day workshop on the Chinese experience of modernization and development, and she also visited the Chinese Communist Party Museum.

She also visited Guangzhou Province in Fujian Province, for the purpose of learning about the efforts of the Chinese government to spread its civilization and transfer its own experience in development and modernization to various parts of the world, as part of its efforts to strengthen a global governance system, the most important of which is the extent of the strong interest in the Dahua region in the field of human development, especially raising children. She also visited the exhibition hall of the BRICS countries.

“We foster a cooperative work environment and enhance the spirit of teamwork, with the aim of providing what is best for the Chinese people,” she daid.

Al-Enezi discussed with members of the Communist Party ways to enhance strategic cooperation between Kuwait and China within the framework of the initiative.

