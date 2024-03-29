The South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait, Chung Byung-ha, speaking at the ‘iftar’ gathering for local media personnel, reiterated the strength and depth of bilateral relations between South Korea and Kuwait, describing them as historic and advanced across various sectors. The Korean envoy highlighted the diverse areas of cooperation between the two countries, including emerging sectors such as airport management, smart agriculture, smart cities, healthcare, medicine, and renewable energy.

He also emphasized the significant volume of trade between South Korea and Kuwait, exceeding $13 billion last year, and expressed efforts to further enhance this economic exchange. Acknowledging the interest in Korean language studies at Kuwait University and the presence of Kuwaiti students in South Korea, Ambassador Chung encouraged Kuwaitis to visit his country as a unique tourist destination, boasting its natural beauty, rich civilization, and cultural diversity. He also noted that Kuwaiti citizens enjoy visa-free entry to South Korea.



Furthermore, Ambassador Chung expressed his appreciation for the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan in Kuwait and praised the social cohesion demonstrated through traditional gatherings such as diwaniyas and ghabqas. He expressed his eagerness to engage with various segments of Kuwaiti society by visiting diwaniyas regularly, highlighting the warm hospitality and generosity he has experienced. Overall, Ambassador Chung’s statements reflect a commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership between South Korea and Kuwait, fostering cultural exchange, and promoting mutual understanding and cooperation across various fields.



