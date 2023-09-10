President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai directed Dubai Police to provide assistance in the nation.

The Ruler of Dubai has asked the rescue and ambulance teams to quickly provide assistance to the teams in Morocco to help rescue survivors.

He also directed the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives Foundation and all its affiliated charities to quickly provide all types of relief required. He asked them to begin preparing an air bridge to ship relief, food and shelter materials.

This is being done to help manage the effects of the earthquake and alleviate the suffering of those in Morocco.

