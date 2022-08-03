Sharjah has announced the reopening of Khor Fakkan's Al Suhub Rest Area after it closed its doors on July 27 due to unstable weather conditions.

Known as Cloud Lounge, the rest area has resumed receiving visitors, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced on Twitter.

Cloud Lounge, a mountain-side rest stop, towers 600 metres above sea level and opened in 2021. A 5.63-kilometre road winds up to the rest house and offers a panoramic view of the coastal city of Khor Fakkan.

Heavy rains that lashed several areas in the UAE last week, including Khor Fakkan, forced authorities to close down many roads, transport and tourist spots for the safety of the people.

As the flood water receded, key roads opened, and passenger transport services from Sharjah to Fujairah and Kalba also resumed.

However, on Tuesday, the UAE’s weather department issued a fresh warning and urged people to be cautious, take utmost care, and avoid valleys, landslides, and flooded areas.

Authorities warned residents of hazardous weather as heavy rains hit several parts of the country. Abu Dhabi Police also called on the public to keep away from Saa valley flows and any other watersheds in Al Ain City. The authority urged everyone to be cautious and to follow instructions and safety guidelines.

Drivers have been asked to stay away from valleys and dams as several parts of the UAE witness heavy to moderate rainfall.

