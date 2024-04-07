Sharjah has announced the launch of the Al Hefaiyah Lake, which aims to serve as a strategic water reservoir for the northern emirate while also enhancing regional environmental variety.

The lake, located on the Sharjah-Kalba Road, is one of Sharjah's urban infrastructure development projects.

It was inaugurated by HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in Kalba in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, reported Wam.

Spanning a 132,000 sq m area, the lake's development employed the most recent technology, including innovative construction materials suited for the hilly climate and pipes linking the mountains to the lake for surplus water storage, rainwater collection, and valley run-off management.

The lake has a capacity of 155 million gallons and a depth of up to 4 m. A 3.17-kilometer dual-lane road surrounds the lake, allowing tourists to stroll and take in the scenery.

The lake also boasts a 3.2-km-long water conduit that brings water from the lowlands and surrounding mountains into it and drains precipitation.

In addition, three barriers and filters have been erected to minimise the entry of valley water into the lake and purify it of contaminants and sediment.

The Sharjah ruler also toured the mountain trails, which span 11.7 km and include a variety of paths of varying lengths and difficulty levels, including the Al Hefaiyah Lake Trail, Eastern Mountain Trail, Southern Al Friesh Mountain Trail, Northern Al Friesh Mountain Trail, and Al Friesh Lake Trail.

The Lake project also includes the 500-sq-m Al Hefaiyah Rest House. It has a direct view of the lake and Kalba's high mountains, with hanging gardens and waterfalls on one side and an 8500-sq-m play area and green space on the other, said the Wam report..

The building has modern architecture with a covered outdoor courtyard. It houses a restaurant and café that serves a range of foreign foods to its visitors, it added.

