DUSHANBE — The second round of political consultations between the Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry and Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry was held on Monday in Dushanbe.



During the round, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance them in all fields.



The two sides have also discussed a number of regional and international issues and topics of common interest.



The Saudi side in the consultation round was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji, and on the Tajik side was Deputy Foreign Minister Farhod Salim.



The second round of consultations was attended by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Waleed Bin Abdurrahman Al-Rasheedan.

