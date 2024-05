A delegation from the Palestinian movement Hamas is set to visit Egypt soon for further ceasefire talks, a statement by the group said on Thursday.

The statement added that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh affirmed the group's "positive spirit in studying the ceasefire proposal".

Hamas said on Saturday that it had received Israel's latest position and would study it before submitting a reply.

(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi, writing by Jaidaa Taha; Editing by Michael Georgy)