Kuwait is forecast to witness moderately hot weather over the weekend along with some humidity in coastal regions and sporadic rainfalls.

Kuwait Meteorological Center Director General Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said in a statement to KUNA on Thursday that the weather would incline toward hotness the rest of Thursday, with relative humidity in coastal regions amid unsteady southeasterly blows. The heat will range between 34 and 36 degrees.

The weather tonight will be moderate amid moisture in seaside areas, while the temperature will drop to 19-21 degrees.

Friday will be hot and damp as the heat is forecast at 35-37 degrees, but at night the heat will settle at 20-22 degrees.

On Saturday, Al-Qarawi added that it would be hot and partially cloudy, along with the dampness, while the heat will wobble between 36 and 28 degrees. At night, it will be moderate and the temperature will range between 22 and 24 degrees. (end) hmd.rk

