KUWAIT-- Heat in Kuwait will exceed 50 degrees in some Kuwaiti regions during daytime over the weekend, Kuwait Meteorological Center declared on Thursday.

The country is currently affected with very hot waves of northwesterly winds that trigger dust, on Saturday, dropping visibility, particularly in undeveloped regions, said the center director general Abulaziz Al-Qarawi in a statement to KUNA.

Today's weather is very hot and the country is witnessing unsteady northwesterly winds (8-30 km/h), and the temperature is hitting the 48-52 degrees threshold. However, at night, the heat will range between 32 and 34 degrees.

It will be quite hot on Friday, amid northwesterly winds (12-45 km/h), with forecast dust outbursts in open areas, with the heat soaring further to the 49-53 level, but dropping at night to the 32-34 degrees level, Al-Qarawi said.

The high heat persists on Saturday with the expected record at 48-50 degrees, amid northwesterly dusty winds speeding at 20-60 km/h, and ranges at night between 32 and 34 degrees.

