Weekend forecast weather will be affected by a heat wave during the weekend, as it is expected to exceed 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, said the meteorological department on Monday.

Kuwait Meteorological Center Director General Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said in a statement to KUNA that the weather would incline toward hotness on Thursday.

On Friday, the country would be affected by hot amid unsteady north westerly winds accompanied by dust that would affect vision in open areas. (end) zhr.nof.bb

