The second relief plane from the Kuwaiti air bridge left Kuwait Abdulla Al-Mubarak Air Base on Thursday to help hurricane victims in Libya, loaded with 41 tons of humanitarian relief supplies.

Al Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works carried the process, in cooperation with the International Islamic Charitable Organization and in coordination and supervision of the Ministries of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Defense.

In a statement to (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Libya Ziad Faisal Al-Mashaan said that the launch of the second Kuwaiti air bridge flight to provide urgent help to the Libyan people comes in the context continuing to implement the high instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, It came also under the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister, and the close follow-up of the Libyan Foreign Minister to support Libyan efforts to confront this unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Ambassador Al-Mashaan stressed that the Kuwaiti charitable societies represents one of the reliable humanitarian institutions to help reach afflicted people worldwide.

In a similar statement to (KUNA), the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works Dr. Nabil Al-Aoun confirmed the full and urgent response to relief those affected by the hurricane in Libya, in coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that Al-Salam Charity is preparing for another flight in approximately three days for the same purpose, with relief materials including food, medical and electrical equipment, blankets, and others.

He expressed his thanks to the high Kuwaiti Leadership in facilitating this mission.

On his part, For his part, Public Relations Officer at the International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) Saud Al-Kandari, told KUNA that the political leadership's support for humanitarian efforts aimed at relieving those affected by the hurricane enabled us to deliver aid, in cooperation with Al-Salam Charity.

Al-Kandari stressed that the impact of this natural disaster on the Libyan people obliges us to extend our help and urgent assistance.

