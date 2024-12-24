PHOTO
SCZone pens $8.8mln deal with Turkish Denim Rise for clothing manufacturing facility in Qantara West
Spanning 26,000 square meters, the Denim Rise project is expected to create 1,000 direct job opportunities and export 70% of its products
December 24, 2024
