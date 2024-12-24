Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has inked an $8.8 million contract with the Turkish firm Denim Rise to establish a ready-made clothing manufacturing facility in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, as per a statement.

Spanning 26,000 square meters, the Denim Rise project is expected to create 1,000 direct job opportunities and export 70% of its products.

The foundation stone for the project will be laid in the near future, with operations anticipated to commence in the second half (H2) of 2025.