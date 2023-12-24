MAKKAH — The Royal Commission for Makkah City and the Holy Sites has implemented initiatives aimed at promoting the use of light means of transport, including scooters and bicycles, within the Makkah city and the Holy Sites.

The commission, represented by the General Transport Center in Makkah and the Holy Sites, is also educating members of the community on how to use them safely within the Makkah city and the Holy Sites.

The center held a series of motivational meetings, outlining the most important highlights for starting the initiative. The initiative is being kick-started in collaboration with partners from the relevant authorities in Makkah and the Holy Sites, including the Makkah Mayoralty, the Transport General Authority, Umm Al-Qura University, and Kidana Development Company.

The initiative will be launched on pedestrian walkways, neighborhoods, parking lots, and around Mount Al-Rahma in Arafat as well as in Umm Al-Qura University.

Umm Al-Qura University supported the initiative by providing 30 scooters at four stations throughout the university campus. It provided 70 electric scooters to more than 1,100 participants in the initiative through its investment arm, Wadi Makkah for Technology Company, to contribute to improving the university and community environment. It also facilitates an ideal experience for its employees and to university students and visitors

