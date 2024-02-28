Muscat: Latest forecasts from Oman Meteorology suggest a continuation of scattered rainfall across the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, commencing this evening.

The intensity of the rainfall is anticipated to escalate starting tomorrow morning, primarily affecting the governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, and northern Al Batinah.

As the day progresses, the rainfall is expected to extend gradually, encompassing Muscat, southern Al Batinah, Al Dakhiliyah, northern Al Sharqiyah, and southern Al Sharqiyah.

The precipitation is predicted to vary in intensity, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, active downdraft winds, and the possibility of hail, leading to the flow of wadis.

Weather conditions are forecasted to taper off from Friday, with scattered rainfall persisting over northern Al Sharqiyah and southern Al Sharqiyah.

Additionally, active northwesterly winds ranging from 15 to 35 knots are expected to decrease horizontal visibility due to dust and debris, affecting most governorates.

Sea wave heights are anticipated to range from medium to rough (3.5 meters) along the western coast of Musandam and the Sea of Oman coast, coinciding with a noticeable drop in temperatures.

Low clouds are expected over coastal areas of the Sea of Oman and certain parts of South al Sharqiyah, North al Sharqiyah, and Al Buraimi. Moreover, low clouds and fog may spread over portions of South al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, and the Dhofar coast.

The Civil Aviation Authority advises precautionary measures during rainfall and flash flood occurrences.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

