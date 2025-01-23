RIYADH — The Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) said that the percentage of vehicles complying with periodic inspection requirements and standards stood at 39.51 percent, according to the indicator approved by the Ministerial Committee for Traffic Safety.

The indicator targets to reach 50 percent by the end of 2024.



The organization stated that the number of approved vehicle maintenance and repair centers during the first half of 2024 reached 155, bringing the total to 585 centers.



The organization continued its efforts to develop an integrated national infrastructure for quality and improve the safety and quality of products and services in the markets, including its efforts to organize and develop the heavy equipment sector.

It launched the heavy equipment registration service electronically, and published a number of related regulatory documents to enable all relevant parties to participate effectively in developing this vital sector.



SASO stated in its report that it issued 1,338 new standard specifications, bringing the total number of approved Saudi standard specifications to 34,156. It also granted 9,933 licenses to use the Saudi Quality Mark, bringing the total to 261,755 products.

The number of products registered on the Saber platform reached 699,402 products, bringing the total number of registered products since the launch of the platform to 6,594,991, and the number of conformity certificates to 143,935, bringing the total to 1,539,156 certificates, and 319,623 shipment certificates, bringing the total to 2,970,099.

