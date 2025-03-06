RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce released results of its latest analysis of the performance of auto dealers in Saudi Arabia.



According to the ministry's evaluation, Abdul Latif Jameel tops with over 27,000 customers on a waiting list while Al-Naghi took the longest waiting period for the delivery of the most requested vehicles, reaching 180 days.



The ministry announced the results of evaluating 24 auto agencies, under the slogan "We evaluate and you decide".



The report showed that Al-Naghi was followed by Petromin in the waiting period with 150 days, and Al-Juffali with a waiting period of up to 120 days.



The waiting period for the three agencies — Al-Jazirah Agencies, Al-Jabr, and National Supplies — reached 90 days while the waiting period at Abdul Latif Jameel reached 74 days, whereas the waiting period for the rest of the agencies reached two months.



The ministry’s evaluation also revealed the number of customers waiting on the list of the most requested vehicles at all agencies.



Abdul Latif Jameel came in first place, with 27,895 customers waiting, followed by Petromin with 3,000 customers, and the rest of the agencies recorded less than 100 customers on the waiting list.



The monitoring included the following agencies: Sanabel Al-Hadithah, Abdul Latif Jameel, Al-Jumaih, Al-Walan, Taajeer, Al-Eisaei, Samaco, Global Agencies, Abdullah Hashim, Najib Auto, Abdul Latif Al-Essa, Arab Gate, Al-Majdouie, Al-Yemeni, Al-Jabr, Car Distribution and Marketing Limited, Al-Juffali, Al-Haj Hussein Ali Reda, Al-Ahlia Marketing Limited, National Supplies, Al-Naghi, and Petromin.



The evaluation included the time taken to provide spare parts (consumable and non-consumable), the availability of vehicle spare parts prices and their periodic updating, the time taken to process a consumer complaint, and the time taken to check an emergency malfunction that makes it impossible to fully benefit from the vehicle.



It also included the percentage of reports received by the ministry that are closed within 72 hours, the percentage of reports that were not resolved the first time, the availability of electronic payment methods, the existence of a mechanism for dealing with complaints, the availability of an updated website with vehicle data, the availability of information about the vehicle (specifications, price, expected waiting time for delivery, warranty information), the availability of a transparent mechanism for reserving vehicles and following up on reservations with the ministry.



The ministry confirmed that the evaluation enhances competitiveness among agents, improves the level of quality of services provided to consumers, with a periodic updating.



The ministry emphasized that these criteria were designed to develop the Saudi automotive sector and address consumer challenges. The methodology was created in partnership with consumers, the private sector — represented by the Cars Agents National Committee at the Federation of Saudi Chambers — and local auto dealers.

