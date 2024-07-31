The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's non-oil and government activities grew 4.4% and 3.6%, respectively, during the second quarter of this year, reported state news agency SPA.

The kingdom's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.4% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a 8.5% fall in oil activities, stated the report citing data published by the General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday.

Its seasonally adjusted real GDP grew 1.4% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, driven by non-oil activities.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).