Riyadh – Al Jouf Cement Company shifted to net losses valued at SAR 27.73 million in 2024, compared to net profits worth SAR 37.67 million a year earlier.

Revenues declined by 4.75% to SAR 256.50 million in 2024 from SAR 269.28 million at the end of December 2023, according to the initial financial results.

The loss per share amounted to SAR 0.26 last year, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.35 in 2023.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the company’s net profits shrank by 30.80% to SAR 30.61 million from SAR 44.24 million in 9M-23.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher