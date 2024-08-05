RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted inspection campaigns across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from July 25 to July 31, 2024, to ensure compliance with residency, labor, and border security regulations. These inspections yielded findings.



Across the Kingdom, authorities recorded 21,049 violations, including 13,209 related to residency regulations, 5,177 to border security, and 2,663 to labor laws.



A total of 1,540 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the border into the Kingdom illegally, with 43% identified as Yemenis, 56% as Ethiopians, and 1% of other nationalities. Additionally, 42 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Five individuals involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were also arrested.



Currently, 13,013 expatriates (11,560 men and 1,453 women) are undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations. Of these, 5,374 people were detained for violating laws and instructed to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation. Another 2,181 individuals were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 1,294 have been repatriated.



The Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning that anyone facilitating the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transporting them, providing shelter, or offering any other assistance or service may face penalties of up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. Additionally, vehicles used for transport or houses used for shelter may be confiscated.



The ministry emphasized that such acts are major crimes warranting arrest and urged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom.

