JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as the need to exert all efforts to ensure the access of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza. Prince Faisal and Blinken stressed this during their meeting in Jeddah on Wednesday.



The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the city of Rafah. During the reception, they also reviewed the ways to further enhance bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar, Prince Misab bin Mohammed, deputy head of the Saudi Mission to USA; Muhammad Al-Yahya, advisor to the minister of foreign affairs, and Dr. Manal Ridwan, advisor at the ministry of foreign affairs.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).