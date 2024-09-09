Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) will unveil its latest breakthrough in generative Artificial Intelligence at the third edition of the Global AI Summit (GAIN) this week.

The summit will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre in Riyadh from September 10 to 12, under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA).

KFSHRC will introduce its cutting-edge, locally-developed generative AI technology, designed to analyse and harness vast data sets, driving unparalleled efficiency across the hospital’s operations. This innovative technology is set to revolutionise healthcare delivery, empowering physicians to offer immediate, precise solutions to patients. Upon completing a rigorous verification process, including stringent accuracy, reliability, and safety tests, this technology will be seamlessly integrated into the hospital’s operations, reinforcing KFSHRC’s position as a leader in global healthcare, a statement said.

This advanced AI system will significantly streamline the hospital’s operational processes, reducing the time required to summarise and analyse scientific publications and internal policies. It will also equip staff with the tools to effectively monitor patient pathways and derive insights from data sets, ultimately elevating the overall patient experience, it said.

Dr Osama Alswailem, Chief Information Officer at KFSHRC, explained that the hospital's participation in this world-renowned event, organised by SDAIA, underscores its leadership in developing and applying generative AI technologies in healthcare. This initiative enhances the efficiency and outcomes of healthcare institutions and advances the delivery of personalized, precision care. Furthermore, it showcases the innovative strides made within KFSHRC by talented Saudi professionals, aligning with the hospital's commitment to fostering local expertise and driving innovation in the sector.

During the summit, Professor Ahmad Abusalah, Healthcare Intelligence Informatics Officer at KFSHRC, will highlight hospital’s pioneering efforts in applying AI to healthcare, detailing the transformative impact of these innovations. He will also share critical insights into building sustainable AI strategies and avoiding common pitfalls, providing valuable knowledge to the global healthcare community.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally on the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and is recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

