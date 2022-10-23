Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz visited India's capital New Delhi on Saturday (October 21) and discussed key bilateral issues with senior Indian officials.

Prince Abdulaziz, who is also the Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Economy and Investment in the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council, met with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal; Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh; Electricity Minister Raj Kumar Singh, and a number of leaders of the Indian business sector.

The visit further enhances the strategic partnership between the two countries to explore further opportunities for cooperation, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).