UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi today on a working visit to the Republic of India.

His Highness was received at Palam Air Base by Indian Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi, along with a number of senior officials.

Accompanying His Highness on the visit is a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to UAE President; several ministers, and top officials.