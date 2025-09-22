Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian company NTPC Limited to establish a joint venture company to provide power plant services in the Middle East, along with plans for knowledge exchange and investment in new electricity projects.

The signing ceremony, held at the Ministry of Energy's headquarters in Riyadh, was attended by senior officials, including Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs Eng Nasser Al-Qahtani, Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, and SEC CEO Eng Khalid AlGhamdi, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

SEC Executive Vice President of Generation Eng Abdulrahman AlRehaimi and NTPC General Manager and Head of International Business Development Dr Jatinder Singh Chandok signed the memorandum.

The MoU covers cooperation in power plant operation and maintenance, modernization and development, procurement, engineering services, and project management. It also includes joint initiatives in research and development of modern energy technologies.

This strategic partnership forms part of SEC's ongoing efforts to strengthen international collaborations and leverage global experiences to support the development of the Kingdom's electricity sector.

The Saudi Electricity Company is the largest producer, transmitter, and distributor of electric power in the Middle East and North Africa, serving more than 11 million subscribers. NTPC is one of India’s largest government-owned electricity companies, with a production capacity of approximately 77,000 megawatts from diverse sources, including coal, gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power.

