AMMAN - Saudi Arabia's wealth fund signed on Monday an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a medical care facility and a university hospital, two Jordanian officials said.

The Jordanian government signed the deal with the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund, they said. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund (PIF) has a majority stake in the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund.

